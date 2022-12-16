Stariha Auctions yarded 253 head at Laidley cattle sale last Thursday.
The last sale of the year saw most buyers in operation, with the market remaining firm to the previous sale.
MIM Investments, Fairney View, sold Brangus steers for $1900, $1745, $1670, $1580 and $1520. Barry and Eileen Prior, Rockmount, sold Santa backgrounder steers for $1510. Kevin and Anne Utz, Coominya, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1750 and $1660.
Noel Sippel, Winwill, sold Brangus cows for $1760. Jarryd Janke, Rockside, sold a Brahkle bull for $2450. Maurice Harrington, Helidon, sold Droughtmaster backgrounder steers for $1730 and $1580 and cows and calves for $2460.
Jason Summerville, Lowood, sold a line of light Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1490. Jim O'Keeffe, Ingoldsby, sold a pen of Charolais cross steer calves for $1190. Oakwood Machinery & Livestock, Sandy Creek, sold Brangus and Charbray steers for $1470 and $1270.
THC Investments, Tenthill, sold lines of Droughtmaster and Charolais heifers for $1360, $1350, $1340 and $1320. Pitana Cattle, Blenheim, sold Santa calves, with steers making $1120 and heifers $1020.
