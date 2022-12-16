Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster backgrounder steers sell for $1730 at Laidley

December 16 2022 - 12:00pm
Light weaner steers that sold for $1270 at Laidley.

Stariha Auctions yarded 253 head at Laidley cattle sale last Thursday.

