Market kicks at Eumundi

There were 190 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last week.
The last sale for the year saw a sharp rise in prices, with the market significantly dearer for all descriptions.
Younger cattle were the most improved, with local buyers being more active.
Steven Kupfer, Woodford, sold a line of Charbray cows and calves for $2480 and light Charbray weaners, with steers making $1400 and heifers $1200. Neville Barsby, Imbil, sold young Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1440.
Gary Bochow, Conondale, sold Charbray cows and calves for $2380. Josh Sippel, Caboolture, sold Charbray backgrounder steers for $1595. Julie Templeton, Eerwah Vale, sold Droughtmaster calves, with steers making $995 and heifers $910.
David and Elizabeth Kirby, North Arm, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1380. Bill Lindsey, Kenilworth, sold a line of Droughtmaster male calves for $965. Obi Obi Dairies, Kenilworth, sold the top cow, with a Brown Swiss cow selling for $2020.
