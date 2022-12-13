Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster weaner steers sell for $1570 at Woodford

December 14 2022 - 10:00am
Heifer calves that sold for $930 at Woodford.

There were 257 head yarded at Stariha Auctions final Woodford cattle sale of the year on Monday.

