There were 257 head yarded at Stariha Auctions final Woodford cattle sale of the year on Monday.
The market saw a slight increase in prices, driven by local restockers competing with western buyers.
Symbol D Grazing, Woolmar, sold mixed breed cows for $1730 and $1680. Ken Klein, Cedarton, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1570. Karen Miles and Peter Manders, Harlin, sold Speckle Park cross steers for $1340 and cows for $1650. Gary Brown, Neurum, sold Brangus calves, with steers making $1250 and heifers $1080.
Josh Sippel, Caboolture, sold Santa weaner steers for $1500 and Charbray cross heifers for $1460. Wendy Williams and John Freyling, Conondale, sold Charbray calves, with steers making $1100 and heifers $930. Bruce Baker, Laceys Creek, sold a Droughtmaster bull for $2340.
