It might be hard at times, but livestock agent Will Loudon loves the juggling act of being an agent and training a couple of racehorses along the way.
It was after studying agronomy for 12 months that Will decided it wasn't for him and he was looking for a more hands-on job that he joined Elders.
Will grew up with his grandfather, and his uncle both successful livestock agents, and it felt a good fit.
After completing a six month traineeship with Elders, he joined the GDL team in Dalby.
He did a couple of years in Dalby, followed by a similar stretch in Miles, before moving to Wandoan as GDL branch manager where he has been for the past five years.
"I really love the challenges and achieving goals while dealing with people, " He said.
He received his auctioneering licence in 2014, and continues to sell weekly at Dalby.
It was while living in Miles, that Will started out as a stable hand working for horse trainer Michael Mawn.
"He taught me enough for me to feel confident and take our my trainers licence a couple of years ago," Will said.
"I had been an observer and then hands-on for up to seven years."
Overall he's had seven wins since taking out his licence, winning at Bell, Taroom, Goondiwindi, twice at Roma and the local Wandoan Cup breaking the 30 year long track record.
"The local Wandoan Cup was the highlight, as all the locals got behind me and backed the horse, but still they made me shout the drinks all night," he said.
Will is often up at 3am to work his horses, but usually it can be 5am, before his day as an agent begins.
He keeps his two racehorses in work at the Wandoan race track, and pays a work rider to gallop them.
"I watch the weather forecast like a hawk, and if rain is forecast ahead, they start getting harder work, in preparation for a couple of days off," he said.
"It takes 10mm of rain to stop track work on the Wandoan track, as the ground is too soft."
Will feeds and waters his horses twice a day, and the horses have access to hay 24/7.
He owns one outright, and is in partnership with good clients and friends John and Georgie Worsfold in partnership with his Wandoan winner.
His past 12 months career form on the Racing Queensland website reads 52 Starts, for four wins, six seconds, and seven thirds, giving his a 25 per cent place strike.
Will currently has five stud Thoroughbred mares at Furlong Stud, near Greenmount.
"Let's hope I breed a champion to train," he said.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.