While some grooms may receive a set of engraved cufflinks or a nice watch from their wife on the wedding day, Bec Wood surprised her new husband with a gift of the bovine variety.
Ms Wood and husband Kirstin have recently established their stud, Woodvale Droughtmasters, at Rosevale in the Scenic Rim region.
Having registered their stud at the beginning of the year and looking to ramp up their breeding program, Ms Wood sent her husband shopping at the Cream of the Crop female sale to pick out his perfect present.
"We got married on November 18, the week before the sale, so it worked perfectly," she said.
"Kirsten had been banging on about this Cream of the Crop Sale for months, and I kept saying, no, we don't have the money to go to that.
"But I wrote him a letter and gave it to him on the morning of the wedding, saying "now that we're married, I'm happy for you to have a few more women in your life."
"I also gave him a limit in the letter of how much he could spend at the sale and let me tell you, he blew it, but it all worked out really nicely."
Mr Wood came home from the sale with not one, but two heifers, Nindethana Nancy and Eversleigh Polly.
"We were only going to buy one and Bec said alright, that's enough, but I told her we can't just take one home when there's enough room on the trailer for a second," Mr Wood said.
As owners of a rural fencing business, the couple have spent a lot of time around cattle and Mr Wood said it was whilst doing work for the Flynn family of Valera Vale Droughtmasters where his interest in the breed was cemented.
"Kirsten has always been into Doughtmasters since we met, but at the start of the year, we got more serious about it and registered our stud name with Droughtmaster Australia," Ms Wood said.
"I bought some cows off Michael and Tracy Flynn six years ago, and we only ever had five to 10 cattle for a few years and now we're just trying to ramp up and actually make something of it," Mr Wood said.
"Until we bought our own place we were just agisting with other people's cattle and it was quite hard to keep a stud bull when you're always mixing them with other cows, but now we've got our own place I can control that a bit more.
"We've started leasing a few paddocks around the Scenic Rim here and were able to buy a couple of bulls last year, so we're really trying to have a bit of a go now.
"We've got our day jobs, and we've spent a lot of time and been saving a lot of money to pretty much throw everything at it now in the last two years.
"It definitely has taken its time, but it's starting to pay off now."
Mr Wood said they appreciated the guidance and generosity of stud owners such as the Flynn's and Jenny and Roger Underwood of Wallace Vale and Eversleigh who had been happy to share some of their wisdom along the way.
"Everyone's pretty happy to have a yarn to you and help out where they can, it's been great," he said.
Not just business and stud owners, the couple also compete in rodeo and horse sports, with Mr Wood being a bull fighter and Ms Wood a showjumper.
Now in the building phase with their first lot of stud calves hitting the ground, the pair said they look forward to seeing some potential progeny to for future sales.
With 36 stud cows and two stud bulls, Mr Wood said they were keen to focus on breeding quality genetics into their herd in the coming years.
"We're definitely wanting to grow the numbers and in the last four months we really started charging," he said.
"We've got two young bulls here that we're hoping to take to the Scenic Rim Droughtmaster sale in September next year.
"After seeing the Cream of the Crop sale, it's probably still a couple of years down the track, but we wouldn't mind trying to send some females there and start getting our name out and about."
The couple said their new prized possessions have been settling in well at Woodvale, with Ms Wood saying her husband is particularly fond of his wedding gifts.
"Kirstin gives them a scratch every afternoon and they follow him around like dogs," she said.
"They're settling in here at home now and pretty much living in the front horse paddock wrapped in cotton wool," Mr Wood said.
"It's pretty exciting, being able to throw some new genetics into what we already have here, so hopefully we'll put them to the bull at the start of next year and we'll see what they produce," Mr Wood said.
