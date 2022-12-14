Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Woodvale Droughtmasters new prized purchases double as wedding present

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
December 14 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wood family with their new purchases, Nindethana Nancy and Eversleigh Polly. Picture: Supplied

While some grooms may receive a set of engraved cufflinks or a nice watch from their wife on the wedding day, Bec Wood surprised her new husband with a gift of the bovine variety.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.