Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Charleville's Ed Wade moves into grazing goats thanks to QRIDA first start loan

By Newsroom
December 13 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charleville goat producer Ed Wade has been able to take his herd further thanks to a First Start Loan from QRIDA. Picture: Supplied

THE need to diversify his family's livestock operation is what pushed Charleville producer Ed Wade to think outside the box.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.