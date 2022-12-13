THE need to diversify his family's livestock operation is what pushed Charleville producer Ed Wade to think outside the box.
Dry conditions had caused the fifth-generation grazier to move away from sheep on his family's property Ravenscourt, while still running cattle.
However, a desire to seek alternative incomes sources led him to successfully apply for a first start loan from the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority, which helped him move into goats as well as install inclusion fencing and a new dam.
"We always believed in having a dual enterprise, whether that was cattle and sheep or cattle and something else," Mr Wade said.
"In the dry years, we realised our country probably wasn't always going to be suited to purely cattle, so we looked at what options we had.
"As the goat industry grew and developed, we decided that was the avenue we'd go into."
Mr Wade said the loan also acted as a way to complement his family's succession planning by improving the sustainability of the enterprise through water, fencing, and shed infrastructure.
"The first start loan has helped fund on-farm development projects that allow us to run the goats and cattle more efficiently," he said.
"The exclusion fencing has helped with reducing the impact of wild dogs on the livestock, building a dam has improved our water supply for when we are faced with the next drought and the shed will allow us to stock hay and protect it from the weather.
"Since we've done the initial exclusion fencing, we're looking to expand further with more fencing, which we will fund through the initial investment."
Mr Wade said the support of QRIDA regional area manager for the Maranoa and South West Terry Pulsford was invaluable from his initial enquiry and support throughout the application process.
"We approached Terry our local QRIDA Regional Area Manager, and I found the process extremely simple," Mr Wade said.
"It was refreshing to get someone who understood what we were talking about and was able to support us in the application."
QRIDA's first start loans are designed to provide up to $2 million for aspiring young producers to buy their first block of land, buy into the family farm or achieve stand alone viability.
