Monto grain growers celebrate biggest harvest in decades

By Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
December 14 2022 - 8:00pm
Monto grower Matthew Pattie and Nebraska visitor Nate Blum. Pic Nate Blum

A 12,000 tonne winter crop harvest may not sound like much for an entire district, but for the small North Burnett community of Monto, it's a major achievement.

