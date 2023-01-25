Herbert cane farmers committed to wetland recovery

A study group visiting the Insulator Creek wetland restoration project on Santo and Sam Lamari's cane farm at Ingham, where the burn and spray method is helping to restore native grasses and attract wildlife. Picture supplied

AS boys, when Santo and Sam Lamari explored the 40 hectare wetland area on their family's cane farm, they'd take notice of the thriving wildlife about the place.

"There would be birdlife; ducks, geese, swans sometimes when we were kids, whereas when we got older it was covered in weeds, and there's no wildlife there at all," Santo said.

"We decided to do something about it, as it was just a mass of grasses and noxious weeds. No birdlife and a pig haven."

The Lamari brothers undertook a proactive approach to reclaim the wetland through environmental management.



It's also provided bonus dividends for their farming operation.

The brothers have 170 hectares under sugarcane across two farms, located 26 kilometres south of Ingham.

They average about 11,000 tonnes of cane per year, which is sent to the Victoria Mill. Cattle once controlled the paragrass and hymenachne which had since infested the wetland.



Since the removal of livestock, invasive pasture grass weeds have choked the wetland system, which had also become a haven for feral pigs.



After several rounds of baiting and trapping, Santo and Sam attended a Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) field day on weed control.



To tackle the weeds Santo and Sam partnered with local Indigenous groups, the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, researchers, Terrain Natural Resource Management and other environmental groups, resulting in the Insulator Creek wetland restoration project.



A "burn-spray" method was used to control weeds and encourage natural regeneration of native species in the wetland on their farm.

This involved a controlled fire after the wet season, when the soil was moist, to remove the bulk of the weed biomass and stimulate native grass seeds.



Selective herbicides were then used to kill any emerging weeds.



The process needs to be repeated for three to five years until the area is covered by 60 to 70 per cent native species. Ongoing spot spraying is then required to keep weeds in check.



The project was assisted through funding from the Queensland Government's Everyone's Environment Grant.

Beyond the control of weeds, the Lamari brothers have seen other benefits.

"It actually improves your drainage system. The streams have got a clear way to the wetlands," Santo said.

Terrain Natural Resource Management has recently installed a fishway on the creek near their farm to help fishlife movement.

A pipe culvert causeway crossing has been replaced with a concrete bed-level crossing, and a fish ladder has been added further along the creek as part of the Fish Homes and Highways project being delivered by Terrain NRM and funded by the Australian Government's Reef Trust.



There have been signs of wildlife returning to the wetlands. A neighbour to the Lamaris has reportedly seen a small crocodile in the creek.



Santo joked that he wasn't sure if "that's a good thing or a bad thing" but it did show the ecosystem was working.

Farming better

IT'S not the only way the brothers are improving their farming while also helping protect the Great Barrier Reef.



About six years ago they adopted wider row spacings of 1.8m and started to work in zones, meaning machinery traffic is kept to a minimum in order to improve soil "looseness", minimise soil compaction in the growing zone and increase biodiversity, such as earthworms, leading to better yields.

"We try to plant legumes every year, weather depending. We are finding that helps the ground," Santo said.

The Lamaris have long had a saying to "never knock the person who is doing something different".

"Farmers are very hesitant about changing; I've done it that way, it works for me. But sometimes you've got to look at it and ask, why did he change?" Santo said.

"Every farmer has got his ideas. He's not wrong and I'm not right.

"We all think differently and we've got to try to do something differently."

Sam Lamari (orange high vis) hosting a field trip on the farm to explain weed and pig control to manage wetland areas. Picture supplied

It was that attitude that sparked some renewed thinking for the brothers.

"For us, change came from looking over the neighbour's fence; he was growing just as much cane as us but with less rows, so we gave it a go," Sam said.

A more recent trial has seen the use of mill mud on their paddocks to further improve soil structure and reduce fertiliser use.

Being a considerable distance from the mill, the cost to transport the mill mud needs to be weighed up against the savings to be made. However, results from a trial paddock have suggested it would pay off.

"It's a poorer farm but it's the best crop we ever cut off that paddock," Santo said.

"So that's something we'll be looking at in the future."

A site of study

WITH the farm having four different environments (mangroves and salt marshes, freshwater wetlands, native bushland and farming land), the Lamari farms have been the focus of other university studies looking into greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from those different environments.



A joint study between Griffith University and Southern Cross University found improved management of fertiliser applications could result in lower GHG emissions.

The brothers were also involved in Project Catalyst which aims to support sugarcane growers to adopt sustainable farming practice changes, and improve the quality of waters impacting the reef.



The project saw them use electromagnetic (EM) mapping in conjunction with green manure fallow cropping to better manage their sodic soil issues.



Santo and Sam have welcomed the opportunity to get inside research projects and environmental improvement tasks.

"By having people like DAF and universities involved, and Terrain and our local NRM groups, you get an understanding of different solutions that are available to improve farming practice," Santo said.

"One thing that I've picked up from all this is that when you meet other growers that are into it too, you can share ideas from up and down the coast."

"We have to live with the environment," Sam said.

"We are farmers and at the end of the day we have to look after our farm environment just as much as the natural environment."