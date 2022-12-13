A total of 27 new bulls have been selected into the Angus Sire Benchmarking Program from 55 nominations from Angus Australia members.
The progeny of the sires, slated to be born in September next year, will represent Cohort 13 of the program and the steers will be genotyped and phenotyped from birth to slaughter, while the heifers will be monitored up to their first calve.
Angus Australia general manager Christian Duff said the cohort would be broken down into three groups of 25 Australian-bred sires, two New Zealand-bred sires and link bulls, which are two sires that will provide links to Cohort 12 being Hazeldean Q1229 and Bongongo Q227.
"The 27 bulls continue the high-performance nature of ASBP sires with the group averaging in the top five per cent for the $A and $A-L indexes," Mr Duff said.
"Importantly, this is coupled with genetic diversity and being representative of the modern Australian Angus population, which is important for an effective reference population."
Overall, 437 bulls have been included in the 13 cohorts of the program, which is designed to help keep the Angus breed at the forefront of the industry.
Mr Duff said the motivation of the project was to "grow the comprehensive phenotype and genotype reference population on contemporary Australian Angus animals, particularly on hard-to-measure traits, for enhanced genetic evaluation, collaborative research and innovative development."
"The 2022 AI (artificial insemination) program to produce the Cohort 13 calves has been completed with 1,646 Angus females joined across five co-operator herds," he said.
"New sires were joined to 60 Angus females on average with the aim to produce approximately 30 calves for each sire.
"This is from a fixed time AI program with one round of insemination, utilising Vetoquinol advice and products such as Cue-Mate devices."
A list of the Cohort 13 sires, as well previous cohort sires are available via the Angus Australia website.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
