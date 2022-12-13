Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Cattle obsession drives Murgon boy to lead show

BM
By Brad Marsellos
December 13 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
17-year-old Josh Steinhardt will juggle high school and his role as Stud Beef Chief Steward at the 2023 Murgon Show. Picture: Aussie Land & Livestock

When Josh Steinhardt was just 8-years-old, he didn't nag his parents to go to the playground or the skate park - it was the cattle saleyard he was obsessed with.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.