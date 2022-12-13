When Josh Steinhardt was just 8-years-old, he didn't nag his parents to go to the playground or the skate park - it was the cattle saleyard he was obsessed with.
"I bugged my parents and grandparents to take me in, I just loved the atmosphere at the saleyard," he said.
"I have always loved going to the saleyard in school holidays.
"I loved looking at the cattle, watching the buyers and working out the system."
The now 17-year-old describes himself as "first generation" in the cattle industry, with his parents having little interest in the sales, and he currently owns more than 70 traders.
But with Josh having just completed year 11 at Murgon State High School, it's his long list of other accomplishments, including many volunteer hours, highlighting the drive and ambition of this inspirational young person.
He will take on the role of school captain in 2023, helps out at Wondai Show with stud cattle, Proston Show with prime cattle - and in 2023 will be back as Stud Beef Chief Steward for his hometown Murgon Show.
With a lack of volunteers for the cattle section, Josh stepped-up into the role this year to support his passion for small town shows, but it looked like the 2022 event would not go ahead.
Murgon Show Society was forced to cancel due to Covid restrictions and maintenance required to the showgrounds.
"We were at a meeting this year and they said 'no show this year' and I said, 'how about we have a mini-show and rodeo,' " he said.
"They said 'right-o let's have a cattle show' and I was thinking, 'what have I got myself into.' "
"That turned out to be one of the most amazing events I have ever been to."
After the success of the smaller cattle show and rodeo held in July, Josh is excited to use the experience and knowledge as the 2023 Murgon Show returns with a full program, to be held in the traditional month of March.
"I love a local show, and I want to see them continue," he said.
"A lot of people are getting too old and not many young people want to take it on, and I thought this is something I can give back to the community.
"I accept nominations, find judges, get prizes organised and basically run the day for the show, there are definitely a few sleepless nights, but I had no experience going in and the feedback I got after was incredible."
In between school, sales and show society meetings Josh has also just completed a 15-month school-based traineeship with livestock and property agents, Aussie Land & Livestock.
Agent Midge Thompson was impressed by the "first generation cattleman."
"Josh is an honest, and reliable worker, he already had a passion and knowledge of cattle and was always willing to learn more," he said.
"Younger people are the future of the cattle industry, it's up to them to keep our industry, our passion going, we're a fading breed who need younger people to keep on pushing Australia's legacy of cattle.
"Josh has become a great cattleman with a bright future."
With his ambitions set firmly in the saleyards, Josh would also encourage other young people into the industry he has found extremely supportive.
"Just go along, there is always someone at the sales that will say hello and help you out," he said.
"There are a lot of opportunities there."
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
