Mental telepathy remains the primary form of communication in many businesses and families. A good sign that this exists is when you hear someone say "you knew that didn't you?"
A key saying I talk about with clients is "in the absence of clear communication, people will make assumptions". If you find that people around you are making a lot of assumptions then it usually comes back to that you haven't communicated as well as you could have. The good thing is that you can change this.
Communication is a skill, an artform, that we never master. It is something that we get to constantly experiment with and improve upon - if we make the decision to do so. We choose how we wish to interact. Here are four keys to communication to consider.
Keep experimenting with being a good communicator with the people around you. Have a great festive season.
David is chief of delivery running Grazing for Profit Schools and advisory work with RCS Australia. www.rcsaustralia.com.au 1800 356 004
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.