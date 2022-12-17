Queensland Country Life
Communication is a crucial skill

By David McLean
December 17 2022 - 12:00pm
Say what?

Mental telepathy remains the primary form of communication in many businesses and families. A good sign that this exists is when you hear someone say "you knew that didn't you?"

