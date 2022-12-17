Listen. Unfortunately this is the cause for many communication issues. We don't listen properly. A good concept I heard was to listen 'with the intent to understand'. In other words, really listen in on what the other person is saying. Park to the side any other thoughts that pop into your head and go back to what is being said and how they are saying it. We've all been in a conversation where the other person isn't listening to us - it isn't nice and isn't good for relationships. So listen up!

Speak. May sound simple, however it is important that you actually contribute to a conversation. Not speaking will undermine the relationship and create issues down the track. When talking, try to ask more questions than you make statements. If you don't know what to say, ask a genuine question.

Pump the brakes. An excellent tool for good communication is to pause before responding. When you pause it is a good opportunity to make sure you breathe and oxygenate the brain. A pause allows you to choose what you're about to say. Is what you are going to say going to benefit the conversation and create a good outcome for all? If not, choose something that will. If you are a little bit hot headed at times, pumping the brakes before responding and breathing will make a big difference.