A NEW era for the Australian cattle industry was ushered in at the Premiers' Hall in Brisbane on Monday night with the launch of the new-look Cattle Australia.
Producers from across the country gathered to mark the beginning of the new national representative body for the grassfed beef cattle industry.
The first Cattle Australia board was elected on the day with Gus Foote, Sandy Creek, who has a cattle property at Mt Kilcoy, was named chairman, while NSW-based grazier Garry Edwards was elected to the position of deputy chair.
Other northern board representatives include Bryce Camm, Camm Agricultural Group and Adam Coffey, Coffey Cattle Co, while representing the southern catchment is Elke Cleverdon, Cleverdon Agriculture and George King, The Whitney Pastoral Co and the Western Australian representative is James Bowie, Bowie Beef.
Monday's event was capped off with a social function to allow members the chance to mingle and network.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
