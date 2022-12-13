Young cattle dominate at Toowoomba

The last sale before the annual break attracted a relatively small number of 113 head at the Toowoomba sale.
All the regular buyers were in attendance and operating.
The smaller yarding was dominated by young cattle. The short supply of yearling steers to feed experienced a dearer trend. Yearling heifers to feed sold to good demand for the quality penned.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 526c to average 511c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 460c to 503c and sold to 520c/kg. A small selection of heavy weight yearling steers to the local trade market made to 398c/kg.
Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 477c to 486c and sold to 518c/kg. The occasional bullock sold to feeder operators at 350c/kg. A single bull sold open auction made to $4600. Cows and calves made to $3200/unit.
The next cattle sale in Toowoomba is on January 16.
- MLA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.