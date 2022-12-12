Steer market continues to slide

Cattle listings declined 12 per cent last week, to 18,628 head.
With a 52pc clearance rate, light heifers showed some resilience, while the steer portion of the market continued to weaken, with the average value over reserve hitting $89/head - compared to the highs of $243/head only five weeks earlier.
Light steers averaged lower across four of the five categories last week, with only 200-280kg steers resisting the lower trend, averaging $175 higher, at $1594/head.
Steers 280-330kg averaged $219 lower, to average $1598/head.
From Southbrook, a line of Angus steers aged 11-13 months weighing 294kg lwt returned $1850/head and will travel to a buyer in Victoria.
Steers 330-400kg only slipped $21 lower, to average $1821/head.
From Prospect, a line of 112 backgrounder Santa Gertrudis steers aged 12-15 months, weighing 359kg lwt returned $1890/head.
Feeder steers averaged $2089/head, down $7.
Light heifer prices kicked higher last week, with the 200-280kg and 280-330kg lines averaging $183 and $270/head dearer, respectively.
Heifers 280-330kg averaged $1887/head, with a line of 107 Angus heifers aged 8-10 months weighing 288kg lwt from Condamine, returning $1850/head.
Heifers 330-400kg averaged $184 lower, at $1786/head, with a line of 32 12 to 15-month-old Angus heifers from Tara, weighing 342kg lwt returning $2100/head.
It was a slightly dearer breeder market last week, with pregnancy tested in-calf heifers averaging $2784/head, up $65.
A steady offering of 1117 PTIC cows lifted $16, to $2762/head.
From Moura, a line of 22 NSM Santa Gertrudis cows and 23 calves returned $3020/head. The cows, aged three to seven years, averaged 520kg lwt, while the calves, aged one to five months, averaged 154kg lwt.
Sheep and lamb numbers offered on AuctionsPlus rose by 20pc last week, to total 108,883 head.
A total of 22,348 crossbred lambs were offered last week, with prices declining by $4, to average $112/head.
Merino wether lamb numbers rose by 23pc, with 13,829 head offered. Prices eased by $21, to average $81/head.
Merino ewe lambs ranged from $74-$142/head, to average $106/head, with clearance rates reaching 63pc.
First-cross ewe lambs rose by 31pc to total 6390 head, with the category averaging $163/head, back $19.
Composite/other breed lambs sold to the highest demand across the lamb categories reaching 82pc, with prices rising by $6, to average $112/head.
SM shedding breed ewes were the largest of the joined ewe categories, with the 3488 head offered. Prices for the category rose $44 to average $209/head.
Unjoined ewe numbers rose considerably, with Merino ewe hoggets and Merino ewe listings rising by 94pc and 59pc respectively.
Merino ewe hoggets registered a $23 rise to average $216/head, while Merino ewes averaged $16 cheaper at $170/head.
Unjoined shedding breed ewe listings rose by 17pc on last week, with the offering of 4197 head averaging $3 higher at $222/head.
