Sagging demand weighs on wheat

Global wheat values continued to decline as bumper crops in Russia and Australia are shrinking demand and weighing on prices.
Benchmark United States Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures drifted lower last week and are now down 25 per cent in the past eight weeks.
The US Department of Agriculture offered its monthly update on global wheat supply and demand estimates where changes reflected a slowing in demand and adequate supplies to satisfy importer needs.
Changes in the monthly estimates showed a tightening in overall global wheat supplies but also the willingness for major global importers to seek out the cheapest available supplies after the success of the United Nations brokered safe corridor trade deal.
World wheat production for the 2022-23 season was cut by 2.1 million tonnes to 780.6mt, according to the USDA's December estimates. Argentina wheat production was lowered by 3.0mt as the USDA accounted for the impact of drought on the crop. Production in Canada was trimmed after the crop came in smaller than expected. Reductions were partly offset by a 2.1mt increase in the size of the Australian wheat crop, in line with the latest ABARES forecasts.
Global consumption was cut by 1.6mt to 789.5mt, mainly due to reduced wheat feeding in Europe and Ukraine.
USDA raised wheat exports from Russia and Ukraine as it reflected the healthy export pace from the Black Sea countries after the extension of the safe corridor agreement. Australian wheat exports were also raised 1.5mt to 27.5 mt, only modestly below the record high shipments set last season.
Robust wheat export sales are supporting Russian wheat values but the premiums for supplies from the US, Europe and Australia are shrinking as more demand swings to the cheaper Black Sea supplies.
ASX wheat futures came under further pressure last week with the declines in global markets coupled with a further strengthening in the value of the Australian dollar.
Stockfeed wheat and feed barley prices into southern Queensland markets were firmer as domestic buyers chased coverage for January and February positions.
Grain harvest is mostly complete in Queensland with some deliveries still trickling in around the Goondiwindi region. Parts of Central Queensland and some areas in the Western Downs have reported their best winter crop harvest ever, according to GrainCorp.
