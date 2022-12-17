Sagging demand weighs on wheat

World wheat production for the 2022-23 season was cut by 2.1 million tonnes to 780.6mt, according to the USDA's December estimates. Argentina wheat production was lowered by 3.0mt as the USDA accounted for the impact of drought on the crop. Production in Canada was trimmed after the crop came in smaller than expected. Reductions were partly offset by a 2.1mt increase in the size of the Australian wheat crop, in line with the latest ABARES forecasts.