Bumper crops in Russia and Australia are shrinking demand and weighing on prices

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
December 17 2022 - 11:00am
Sagging demand weighs on wheat

Global wheat values continued to decline as bumper crops in Russia and Australia are shrinking demand and weighing on prices.

