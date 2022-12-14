A once self-confessed Brahman man, Josh Herrmann is now a fully confessed Angus breeder.
Josh Herrmann, with partner Rani Edwards, only established their Angus breeding venture 18 months ago but already have big goals to create their own supply chain next year.
When the pair learnt their Rosalie Plains property was ideal for the black cattle, they converted to Angus by buying in two mobs.
"I had 220 Brahman heifers in-calf to Angus bulls, but the straight Angus certainly does the job better," he said.
"We moved into Angus for the premium they attract through the feedlots, the saleyards and with the processor."
Today, they run 300 Angus breeders over 400 hectares, and are turning the progeny off into feedlots.
"I commissioned respected cattleman Rhett Mobbs to source me some Angus heifers," he said.
"Rhett secured me a line of 300 Angus heifers aged 15 to 18 months.
"A line of 220 were unjoined maiden heifers, while the balance were PTIC in calf to Angus bulls."
Some of these heifers came from NSW, and a line that were bred in the Channel Country.
"Once settled on our type of country they bloomed," he said.
"We joined 220 immediately on arrival to fall in line with the in calf mob, and they have all calved down giving us an 85 per cent calving rate.
"Another plus for running Angus for us, is the animal health management got a whole lot easier from a parasite point of view, which overall is easier on our cattle."
The females travelled a long way but their bull selections remained locally at Bunya Creek, Exton Angus, U8J, and Moola Creek.
"I believe you buy your bulls locally as they are already acclimatised and you can get them working a lot quicker," he said.
While the couple are currently happy to turn off progeny at 320 to 480 kilograms, and take the best money the feedlot offers, they have a long term plan.
"By about the middle of next year we hope to launch our own paddock to plate beef business," Mr Herrmann said.
"We will finish the cattle in our own feedlot, and source a local processor to kill and process the cuts, and then have door sales."
Like others, Josh believes that in this day and age consumers want 'the whole story'.
"I think a lot of this is driven by the fact that the consumer in the city has moved forward and away from the insights of how the game works," he said.
Their cattle numbers will start to improve after their second calving round.
"All the heifers are now joined and when they calve down they will be weaned, and drafted looking for replacement heifers," he said.
"I always like to see a heifer calf out first, and don't keep any progeny from the first drop.
"From the second drop you can better select for quality, and a good temperament to go back into your breeding herd."
The cattle are run on a variety of grasses on Rosalie Plains.
"It is a beautiful season here and we have Rhodes, green panic, clover, and since the rain the buffel has returned," he said.
Josh cut his teeth working for his grandfather Ray Liekefett, who owns Eskdale, near Esk and his manager Mark Gehlaar.
At Eskdale they run a 1300 head Santa Gertrudis breeding herd joined to Charolais bulls.
His grandfather bought Rosalie Plains some 12 years ago to background some 600 steers annually.
Josh manages the backgrounders alongside his Angus breeders.
Both Josh and Rani are keen campdrafters and donate cattle for their local drafts.
"It is good education for the cattle, and most competitors know their value these days so don't knock them about," he said.
"We also muster horseback and use dogs as it is much gentler on the cattle, and the added plus is it educates and trains our camp horses."
The couple run about 16 broodmares, including recipients and breed quality horses, and paid $100,000 in partnership for a colt at Tamworth this year.
