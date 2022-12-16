Young Producers mark two years

It's the most wonderful time of the year.
A chance for reflection. To look back over achievements, of goals scored, and challenges overcome.
And as 2022 comes to a close, AgForce's Young Producers' Council has much to celebrate.
When I think back to when the foundation council met for the first time in Rockhampton, in February 2021, I can't help but smile.
We were a new group, new faces, new ideas, working through the matrix of AgForce policy, and learning how effective advocacy can lead to great things for an industry.
Almost two years on and we are not so fresh faced, but no less enthusiastic about our work.
We recently submitted our first policy discussion paper to the main board, and, supported by the Ag Business Committee, this activity will continue into 2023.
But our achievements don't stop there.
Engagement with committees, councils, working groups, boards, and staff across AgForce has been continuous - not to mention the various social and networking events we've been involved with and our workshops and forums to help young producers boost their financial capabilities.
We are also continuing to develop our networks and connection with other producers, businesses, industry and government across Queensland and Australia.
In addition, we have a seat at the table on the National Farmers' Federation's Young Farmers' Council and have been actively collaborating with other organisations across the country.
Of course, we couldn't do the work that we do without the support of our corporate sponsors Nutrien and Suncorp, and we look forward to continuing this relationship in 2023.
Sadly, now that the inaugural tenure has ended, we say goodbye to four inaugural members - James Henderson, Ben Somerset, Henry Roellgen and Teresa Fox.
But we welcome five new faces into our newly elected council - Brett Smith, Clare Nugent, Heather King, Mark Bugeja and Sam Fryer.
In doing so, we can be proud that every region and commodity within AgForce is represented.
With the groundwork complete, the YPC will continue to shape the conversation for young producers and our industry as we hurtle into the new year.
