Dam raising good news

QFF has welcomed the Queensland government's endorsement announced last week of the raising of the Burdekin Falls Dam by 2 metres. Burdekin Dam is the largest dam in Queensland at over 1.8 million megalitres in capacity which is almost four times that of the Sydney harbour. The dam is part of the Burdekin Haughton Water Supply Scheme and plays a critical role in providing water security for the Burdekin and surrounding regions.
With dam safety works on Burdekin Falls Dam already committed, it makes sense from a practical perspective to carry out the raising of the dam wall in conjunction with the safety works. The proposed works on the dam will now include raising the spillway and abutments using concrete buttressing, raising and widening the saddle dams and constructing a new saddle dam on the right bank.
Why 2 metres? Sunwater advises that compared to other height options, a two-metre raise will have minimal environmental, social and cultural heritage impacts, and is the most cost-effective option and provides the resilience needed to meet dam safety requirements.
QFF is advised that an independent assessment demonstrated that projected water demand from the dam may exceed current availability by 2031 and that a raising of 2 metres would address this future need and also consider growing demand from the emerging hydrogen industry.
Sunwater expects to submit a draft EIS to the Queensland Coordinator-General in 2023. Stakeholder engagement on this project will continue through the Burdekin Falls Dam Community Reference Group that was set up in 2021.
It is estimated that raising the wall will increase capacity by about 570,000 megalitres, which will include about 150,000 megalitres equivalent medium priority water. The North Queensland region is growing, and a secure water supply is essential to support future economic development.
This investment will provide a dam safety outcome as well as extra water security for the future. Burdekin Dam is one of several dams on the list for an upgrade as part of Sunwater's Dam Improvement Program.
Water security is critical to the future of agriculture and regional communities, and it is important that existing water infrastructure is well maintained and that opportunities for expanding or making existing schemes and infrastructure are a priority in planning a secure future for water in Queensland. Calculations of expected increases and improvements in storage must be transparent and reliable to ensure sound investment decisions.
