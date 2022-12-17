Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Burdekin Falls Dam will be raised by 2 metres

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
December 18 2022 - 8:00am
Dam raising good news

QFF has welcomed the Queensland government's endorsement announced last week of the raising of the Burdekin Falls Dam by 2 metres. Burdekin Dam is the largest dam in Queensland at over 1.8 million megalitres in capacity which is almost four times that of the Sydney harbour. The dam is part of the Burdekin Haughton Water Supply Scheme and plays a critical role in providing water security for the Burdekin and surrounding regions.

