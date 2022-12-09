Queensland Country Life
Tourists continue to be tempted by wildflowers at Quilpie

December 10 2022 - 9:00am
James and Abbie Hoch with Meg the kelpie puppy, enjoying the wildflowers at The Lake. Picture: Supplied

A colourful spectacle of yellow, pink, purple and white desert flowers that are blanketing the Quilpie Shire with a display that is as beautiful as it is rare is one of the attractions being spruiked by the town's award-winning Visitors Information Centre.

