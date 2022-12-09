A colourful spectacle of yellow, pink, purple and white desert flowers that are blanketing the Quilpie Shire with a display that is as beautiful as it is rare is one of the attractions being spruiked by the town's award-winning Visitors Information Centre.
"We haven't seen anything like this in many years," said Quilpie Shire Council CEO Justin Hancock.
"There are some stretches between Quilpie and Eromanga where entire fields and desert dunes are now covered in beautiful wildflowers.
"We've had the perfect storm this year, so to speak. We've had multiple good rains and it's made for the most incredible season.
"Not only do we have the beautiful wildflower displays but local pastoralists are also having a bumper season with livestock and plentiful vegetation growth.
"It's a unique time to visit our region and experience full waterways teeming with fish and yabbies, wildflowers and an abundance of wildlife enjoying the bounty of the season."
Locals say nature's flower show this year is the best in about six years.
"We've still got a lot of people travelling in the region," said Karen Grimm, manager of tourism and economic development for the shire.
Varieties of desert wildflowers on show include needle bush with creamy flowers, the 'wattle of the desert' - the Acacia victoriae with a beautiful show of pale yellow flowers, the sandhill spider flower or rattlepod, and carpets of paper daisy and bluebells as far as the eye can see.
The sides of dunes are also featuring flashes of purple from the parakeelya whose succulent leaves have historically provided Aboriginal communities with moisture.
Billy buttons and mulla mulla also make up the striking array of desert flora.
"The lake is looking fantastic, everything looks magnificent and we have lots of wildflowers on our land this season. It's been a good six years since we've had a nice wildflower season like this one," said Louise Hoch, owner of The Lake at Quilpie.
Ms Grimm said the award-winning Quilpie Visitor Information Centre, which recently took out top honours in the 2022 Queensland tourism awards, being awarded gold in the Visitor Information Services category, was the best place to discover the best places to view the floral displays, as the landscape changes daily, with isolated pockets of rain continuing.
