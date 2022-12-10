Competition for quality cattle at Gracemere

After the widespread rain last week, CQLX combined agents saw an increased yarding of 1755 head on Wednesday, comprising 781 steers, 686 heifers, 224 cows, 30 cows and calves and 34 bulls.
Cattle were drawn from all the local areas and as far north as Collinsville and Proserpine.
Having all the usual buyers in attendance for the processor and feeder markets, prices held firm on last week's rates.
With some good lines of feeder and store cattle on hand, fresh faces were seen in the buyers' panel throughout the store markets. The lesser quality cattle and light store cattle market softened, however the better-quality crossbred cattle still met with good competition.
Slaughter steers sold to 363c, average 352c, steers 500-600kg reached 380c, average 361c, steers 400-500kg sold to 414c, average 372c, steers 330-400kg reached 520c, average 435c, steers 280-330kg made 624c, average 509c, steers 200-280kg sold to 670c, average 526c, and steers under 200kg sold to 630c, average 548c.
Slaughter cows sold to 332c, average 316c, cows 500-600kg reached 396c, average 308c, cows 400-500kg reached 342c, average 294c, and cows 330-400kg reached 280c, average 263c.
Heifers 500-600kg sold to 353c, average 350c, heifers 400-500kg reached 472c, average 365c, heifers 330-400kg made 550c, average 426c, heifers 280-330kg made 496c, average 429c, heifers 200-280kg reached 526c, average 429c, and heifers under 200kg made 510c, average 463c.
PTIC cows made $1575/hd, average $1431/hd. Cows and calves sold to $2525/unit, average $1599/unit.
Bulls over 600kg made 292c, average 265c, and bulls 500-600kg reached 338c, average 278.
Eden Ban Grazing, Canoona, sold Charbray steers for 363c weighing 615kg to return $2234/hd. WE and SE Appleton, Clermont, sold Charbray steers for 558c weighing 317kg to return $1772/hd. DW and KM Franks, Jardine, sold Brangus steers for 624c weighing 314kg to return $1960/hd.
LJ Boyle, Yarwun, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for 620c weighing 284kg to return $1762/hd. N Cameron, Calliope, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for 630c weighing 254kg to return $1604/hd.
PL Bradford and J Hicks, Koumala, sold Brangus weaner steers for 670c weighing 250kg to return $1675/hd. Brockley Grazing Trust, Yeppoon, sold Droughtmaster steers for 596c weighing 196kg to return $1170/hd.
L McKinlay Gogango, sold Brahman cows for 332c weighing 650kg to return $2159/hd. Targinnie Holdings, Calliope, sold Droughtmaster cows for 324c weighing 593kg to return $1923/hd. PA Curran, Middlemount, sold Charbray cows for 396c weighing 520kg to return $2060/hd.
Amaroo Partnership, Nebo, sold Brangus heifers for 464c weighing 387kg to return $1800/hd. Perry Pastoral Co, Clermont, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 550c weighing 337kg to return $1857/hd. WE and SC Appleton, Clermont, sold Charbray heifers for 470c weighing 312kg to return $1470/hd.
S and E Adams, Duaringa, sold Brangus heifers for 448c weighing 308kg to return $1383/hd. S Maguire, Alton Downs, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 496c weighing 306kg to return $1520/hd. Galloway Plains Pastoral Calliope, sold Simbrah heifers for 526c weighing 261kg to return $1375/hd.
PL Bradford and J Hicks, Koumala, sold Brangus weaner heifers for 484c weighing 242kg to return $1174/hd. RF and HG Matthews, Kalapa, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 476c weighing 222kg to return $1057/hd.
J Bleney, Stanwell, sold a pen of six Brahman cows and calves for $2475/unit.
The last Gracemere sale for 2022 is Wednesday, December 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.