Brangus weaner steers make 670c/$1675 at Gracemere

December 10 2022 - 5:00pm
Competition for quality cattle at Gracemere

After the widespread rain last week, CQLX combined agents saw an increased yarding of 1755 head on Wednesday, comprising 781 steers, 686 heifers, 224 cows, 30 cows and calves and 34 bulls.

