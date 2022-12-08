Queensland Country Life
Cardona Santa Simmental cross heifers top market at 506c/kg as Emerald combined sale wraps up for 2022

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
December 9 2022
Livestock agent Brock Palmer of Ray White Livestock Emerald Land and Cattle Co, and buyer Dean Armstrong of Comet Downs Station, Comet, pictured with a pen of Cardona Santa/Simmental cross heifers, weighing 335kgs, which topped the heifer market at 506.2c/kg to return $1699/head. Pictures by Ben Harden

A Santa Gertrudis cross Simmental heifer line topped the market for the final Emerald cattle sale of the year on Thursday.

Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland.

