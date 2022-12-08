A Santa Gertrudis cross Simmental heifer line topped the market for the final Emerald cattle sale of the year on Thursday.
The offering, drawn from vendors the Atkinson family of Cardona Stud, Blackwater, weighed 335kgs, returned a solid result of 506.2c/kg or $1699/head.
The heifer line-up were out of Cardona Santa cows and by a Karragarra Simmental bull purchased from Emerald.
The last Emerald combined cattle sale for 2022 saw a limited yarding of 1258 head offered, with numbers easing by almost 750, compared to the previous November 24 sale.
Cattle were drawn from the west to Aramac, north to Charters Towers and all local Central Highlands areas.
Livestock agent Brock Palmer of Ray White Livestock Emerald Land and Cattle Co described this week's yarding as mixed quality.
"The Emerald sale held up quite well today considering what has been seen in other sales this week," Mr Palmer said.
"The (yarding) saw some good pens of local prime cows, some good quality lines of local weaners and some larger lines of plainer conditioned cattle from northern areas.
"Some of the better quality weaner steers sold to dearer rates than previous weeks."
In the prime section, good heavy cows reached an isolated 332.2c/kg, with most well finished cows selling from 300-330c/kg.
In the store section, heavy feeder steers, between 400-500kgs, sold to 490c/kg, while 350-400kg steers topped at 524c/kg, 280-350kg steers made as much as 650c/kg, weaner steers 200-280kgs sold to 666c/kg.
Trade feeder heifers, 350-400kgs sold to 420c/kg, 280-350kg heifers topped at 506c/kg, and weaner heifers 200-280kgs made as much as 506c/kg.
A full panel of meatworks buyers were present and a limited panel of feedlot and restocker buyers were also active on the day.
Mr Palmer said buyers competed fairly over the better finished lines.
"Those Santa Simmental cross heifers offered by the Atkinson family of Cardona are very well bred females," he said.
"They were soft first cross heifers that were in hot demand from a local feedlot and a local backgrounder.
"They will go on and perform well to reach target weights quickly with that first cross."
Emerald saw a much dearer fat market than most selling centres across the state this week, and Mr Palmer said buyers also competed selectively over the store lines.
"Every year, at this time of year, the processors have reached their quota and don't normally need to compete too hard for cattle," he said.
Looking ahead to 2023, Mr Palmer is staying positive the cattle market will maintain the demand.
"It's anyone's guess, just let everyone enjoy the good season and hope it continues into the new year," he said.
"In terms of the market for next year, I'm staying positive."
Gabe Hoch of Saltbush Alpha, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers, weighing 278 kgs, which made 629.2c/kg to return $1749/head.
Neville and Annette Hinrichsen of Durrandella, Alpha, sold Brahman cross cows, weighing 544 kgs, which made 309.2c/kg to return $1682/head.
The Flohr family of Wotonga, Moranbah sold Droughtmaster cows, weighing 611kgs, to return 328c/kg or $2006/head.
Brad and Briony Comiskey of Barrinja, Yamala sold Brangus cows, weighing 686kgs, to make 325c/kg or $2233/head.
Wayne and Janelle Gakowski and family of Karvella, Emerald sold heavy Droughtmaster steers, weighing 686kgs, to return 336c/kg and gross $2306/head. They also sold Droughtmaster heifers to 374c/kg, to weigh 454kgs, and gross $1700/head.
Greg Hutton and family of Togara, Comet sold Santa steers, weighing 367kgs, to 524c/kg or $1923/head.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
