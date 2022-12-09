Bundaberg's Grand Hotel can't serve John Greenhalgh a beer, but it still holds a special place in his heart.
The more than 100 year-old hotel is being celebrated, with its facade transformed into a Christmas decoration by the small business owner - even though the pub has been closed since 2021.
In the lead-up to Christmas each year, he produces a decoration for his Bundaberg homewares and gift shop, Avenell Bros.
His shop has been part of the community for 124 years, with his great-grandfather opening the store in 1898.
The decorations are limited edition, with the amount created restricted to the years the shop has been open, and customers being added to the list that grows by one, with each new year.
"This is the fourth time we have featured a Bundaberg building on the decoration, and they all have a connection to the shop or my family," he said.
Mr Greenhalgh said the pub was known as "country Queensland's finest establishment" in its glory days and hopes it will open the doors again one day soon after news it had recently been purchased.
The Avenell Bros shopfront was the first building to be transformed into a decoration, and the series has also featured the Bundaberg Post Office and the Anglican Church of Bundaberg, and Mr Greenhalgh said his loyal customers loved the annual event and were always excited for it to be unveiled.
"People really love it," he said.
"We get calls in October because they are waiting for it.
"We love celebrating our time in Bundaberg."
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
