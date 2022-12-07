Roma steers top at 608c

M.D. and F.E. Bidgood, Katoomba, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 608c, reaching $1647 to average $1570. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 510c, reaching $1382 to average $1263. Jason Girle, Myall, Injune, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 590c, reaching $1796 to average $1737. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 466c, reaching $1558 to average $1284. FI and MJ Taylor, Lying Downs, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 590c, reaching $1653 to average $1414. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 504c, reaching $1122 to average $998. K.M. Humphreys, The Jungle, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 580c, reaching $1589 to average $1554. Willdale Beef, Willdale, Charleville, sold Brangus cross steers to 574c, reaching $1751 to average $1675. AR, C and NJ Hamilton, Beresford, Taroom, sold Brangus steers to 568c, reaching $1807 to average $1726. DG and GH East, Jireh Pk, Muckadilla, sold Charolais cross steers to 560c, reaching $1837 to average $1837. The Charolais heifers sold to 450c, reaching $1440 to average $1323. Bondstock Pty Ltd, Maloneys, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 558c, reaching $1724 to average $1708. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 500c, reaching $1442 to average $1360. Frith Farming Co, H Lagoon, Surat, sold Angus cross steers to 554c, reaching $1780 to average $1700. The Angus cross heifers sold to 492c, reaching $1707 to average $1603. EM Baker, Rosedale, Wandoan, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 544c, reaching $1902 to average $1882. The Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 396c, reaching $1452 to average $1375. A.R. and Y.M. Emery, Mt. Beverly, Mountain Road, Wallumbilla, sold Charolais cross steers to 538c, reaching $1584 to average $1456. The Angus cross heifers sold to 512c, reaching $1694 to average $1274. AJ and CJ Adams, Allo-omber, Barcaldine, sold Murray Grey cross steers to 536c, reaching $1950 to average $1579. The Brahman cross heifers sold to 430c, reaching $1356 to average $1181. Donohoe Cattle Co, Moonie, sold Angus steers to 578c, reaching $2007 to average $1833. D.A. and C.B.M Twist, Juandah Downs, Mungallala, sold Charolais cross steers to 532c, reaching $1986 to average $1799. B and G Ladbrook, El Dorado, Roma, sold Murray Grey cross steers to 500c, reaching $1411 to average $1411. W.L. and A.M. Ladbrook, El Dorado, Roma, sold Murray Grey steers to 480c, reaching $1400 to average $1395. Lyndale Grazing No2 Pty Ltd, OK, Roma, sold Simmental cross steers to 440c, reaching $2098 to average $1995. W.J. and C.M. Whatmore, Boatman, Morven, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 438c, reaching $1831 to average $1743. The Santa Gertrudis cross mickey bulls sold to 384c, reaching $1670 to average $1489.