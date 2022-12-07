Nutrien's final Sarina prime and store sale for the year drew strong interest from prospective buyers on Tuesday, with many local producers turning up to take advantage of the 300 head on offer.
In total, livestock agents yarded 120 steers, 150 heifers, 15 cows, 10 cows and calves, and five mickeys and bulls.
Nutrien Mackay livestock agent Paul Cooper said buyers, including restockers and backgrounders from Nebo, Proserpine and Rockhampton, competed on all grades.
"Our last sale finished fully firm on the better end store cattle, with the plainer types easing slightly," Mr Cooper told North Queensland Register.
"Cattle were drawn from local coastal districts, including Sarina, St Lawrence, Bowen and Collinsville.
"We had fewer western cattle sourced this week, due to significant rain in the last fortnight in the west."
Number zero and one steers reached a top of $1680/head, number two steers made $1580, while light number two steers hit $1000/head.
The heifer market finished strong, with number zero and one heifers returning $1500/head, number two's $1200/head, while light number two heifers made $1000/head.
Cows returned a top of $1350/head, while cows and calves made $1975/unit.
Alex McPhersons, Proserpine, sold Brahman feeder steers topping at $1680 per head.
MB Grazing, Bloomsbury, sold Charbray/Brahman number two steers for $1300/head.
J and J Angus, Bloomsbury, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $1975 per unit.
Riley Grazing, Koumala, sold grey Brahman number two heifers for $1100/head.
A and T Vassallo, Eton, sold light weight number three Droughtmaster heifers at $860/head.
Looking back on the year, Mr Cooper said grazing operations benefited from one of their best grass seasons, brought on by unusual winter rain this year.
"Winter rain meant the Sarina market was less buoyant and more consistent than we'd seen in previous years," Mr Cooper said.
"There was more feed availability, which became a flow on effect - with the market towing along to higher levels than we have ever seen."
He predicted solid prices and market stability into the new year when sales return on January 24.
"If the La Nina predictions continue, we're heading towards a relatively reasonable grass season and I think the demand will follow," he said.
The final Sarina combined agents sale for 2022 is this Friday.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
