Mention the name Moody from Wyandra, and all good punters will think you are talking about Group One trainer Peter Moody.
However there is another member of the Moody clan who has made a made for himself calling the country races for the past 40 years.
Brett Moody, yes, Peter's famous cousin, hit the headlines at the age of 14 when he first called the Cunnamulla races.
Brett grew up with his father Don owning racehorses and his mother Wendy as secretary of the Wyranda Race Club.
Wendy, too, acted as the local TAB agent in Wyandra, and is where Brett and his brother Alf spent their Saturdays.
"It really became a de-facto chid care centre for us," he said.
It is also where a young Brett learned to mimic the race callers while listening to the races.
Brett got his first a call the night before a race meeting in Cunnamulla in September, 1982, as they were stuck for a race caller.
"I really don't remember much about the day, other than I was excited and got through the five event card," he said.
Pretty much the rest is history as Brett went onto to call at Tambo, Wyandra and Charleville.
"I did have to sit on the roof in Charleville to call the races in the 1980's while the caller's box was being re-built," he said.
Brett honed his calling craft and by the time he was 16, was calling 30 country meetings a year, and also calling the Rugby League games on Radio 4VL, Charleville.
He said there is an art to remember the race colours, and before Racing Queensland's website was available, he would colour in all the racing colours in his race book.
"These days it is much easier, as I print them off from QR's website," he said.
His race calling preparation starts on a Thursday night, after he downloads to race fields, and does the form guide.
"I make notes about all the connections, as they are important in racing, and also make sure I can pronounce the horses names correctly," he said
"You really need to know who is the favourite, who is an improver, and even the outside chance, along with the owners, trainers and jockeys names."
"I go through it all again on Friday night and refresh early on Saturday morning."
He is a great believer that if you call the wrong horse, correct it as soon as you can.
"I am really happy that I learned by craft long before the days of social media, as I am not sure how I would go these days as you definitely need a thick skin," he said.
"Some of the social media commentators are brutal, as even the bush races a videoed live these days."
