Two of the best in the equine business, Ken May and John Arnold, who both instructed at the former Longreach Pastoral College for many years, were recognised at a special tribute dinner in Dalby last week.
Mr May and Mr Arnold have now been inducted into the Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame and are now part of an interactive digital display in the Unsung Heroes of Australia component.
Both horsemen have taught thousands of students horsemanship skills, and are credited for not only producing some of the best horse people in the country, but also helping to shape many of them into honorable citizens within the community.
Mr May was the inaugural senior horse instructor for 12 years at Longreach Pastoral College, where he put together the equine curriculum.
Over 50 years, Mr May has risen to prominence as a jockey, trainer and instructor, before travelling the world teaching young riders the ropes.
After he left Longreach Pastoral College, Mr May and his partner Anita Martin have run horsemanship, cattle work, and colt starting clinics around Australia.
He has influenced a lot of riders and trainers in the horse industry, many who have gone on to make a great contribution in the rural sector,
He was joined by John Arnold in 1987, who continued the equine course up until the Longreach Pastoral College closed its doors in 2019 after 54 years.
"Working alongside Ken was a dream come true," Mr Arnold said.
Together they took the Longreach Pastoral College Horse Section from strength to strength.
They taught the students conception to competition of a horse and everything in between, during their two year courses.
It is estimated that whilst at the Longreach Pastoral College, John taught close to 2,500 students until it closure of the college.
