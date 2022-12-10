SOME of the state's livestock brand makers are concerned potential changes to Queensland's branding regulations could threaten their craft.
The Queensland Government is currently conducting public consultation into possible changes to the Queensland's Brands Act 1915, asking the public if branding should remain compulsory or become optional.
Under either option, the cost of registering a new brand or transferring a brand is set to rise, while a renewal fee is also slated to be introduced.
The costs are expected to be used to help fund a new and improved brands registry, which is hoped to cut down the time it takes for producers to register a new brand.
These new and higher associated costs have left some brand makers fearing producers may turn away from the traditional method of branding their stock.
Among those sharing their concern is Winton brand maker Steve Elliot, who is well known for crafting the brand used by mining magnate and pastoral giant Gina Reinhart.
A cattle producer himself, Mr Elliot has been making brands since 2008 as a side business and estimates he has made almost 1000 brands in that time.
"I think putting an annual fee on someone owning a personal stock brand is not a solution to help create a better registry system," Mr Elliott said.
"Producers already have so many costs they need to factor into their operations including feed, agents fees and transport.
"An annual fee to ensure they can keep hold of their own brand is just another cost that while it might not sound like much, could really add up."
Read More:
Fellow brand maker Greg Wales, Wales-zy Cattle Brands, Kuttabul, echoed Mr Elliot's sentiments saying he was unsure why the prices had to increase as they do.
"I can't help but feel that price increases, such as the ones the government is suggesting, will drive people away from branding," Mr Wales said.
"In our part of the world there are quite a lot of blockies who may only have five to 20 head cattle at most and I think those sorts of operators would strongly consider not branding with prices like those attached to them.
"Whereas bigger operators can probably justify the cost of a renewal fee, new branding iron and furnace a lot easier than smaller ones can.
"In my opinion, if you're raising prices to ridiculous levels like that you are pretty much opening the door for people to bail out."
Kingaroy-based brand maker Tom Browning, who makes about 150 to 200 brands per year, said he did not feel the consultation process had been advertised well enough by the government.
"I don't know how many people would move away from branding became optional but I think with fees like that attached to it people would certainly be thinking about it," Mr Browning said.
"It's fair enough that they are trying to cut down the time it takes to apply for a new brand because at the moment it takes far too long, but to raise the fees to levels like this is a bit much I think.
"As well as that, I don't think the government has done a good enough job of letting people know this is even being discussed because I don't think there are too many people who know this discussion is even happening."
Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner defended the consultation process, saying the government had engaged with several representative bodies before calling for public submissions.
"The brands consultation has been extensively communicated through a range of channels including traditional media, social media, the Queensland Government's GetInvolved consultation website and the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries' Engagement Hub," Mr Furner said.
"Biosecurity Queensland has also directly engaged with peak industry bodies through emails and a webinar to explain the proposed changes and consultation.
"The proposed fees reflect Queensland Government policy that those who benefit from a service should pay for it."
Mr Furner also encouraged more stakeholders to have their say as part of the consultation process.
"Queenslanders have until January to respond to the consultation and we hope they will take the opportunity to have their say," he said.
"We will respect the consultation process and await the outcomes, but the discussion paper does give some indication on what a more flexible brands regime could look like."
Submissions are open until January 15 and can be made via daf.engagementhub.com.au.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.