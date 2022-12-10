Property transactions attract transfer duty

To be eligible the transfer needs to be from a defined relative of you or your spouse. This is quite a large list of relatives and includes parents, brothers and sisters, first cousins etc. The transferor needs to be using the property for primary production immediately before the transfer and the acquirer needs to continue using the property for primary production. This needs to be as an individual or in partnership with others, not as trustee unless the trust is for minor beneficiaries (under 18).