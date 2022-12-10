Property transactions attract transfer duty

Transfer duty, or stamp duty as we more commonly refer to it, is a state tax payable on certain transactions such as the purchase or transfer of property. This is calculated using the value of the property or the consideration paid, whichever is the higher. Transfer duty can even be assessed when the transfer is a gift. The rates of duty vary from 1.5 per cent to 5.75pc, increasing as the value of the transaction increases. Transfer duty is payable by the purchaser or acquirer. The rates and rules for transfer duty differ between the states and territories.
Documents must be lodged for stamping with the Office of State Revenue within 30 days of signing. Most banks require the transfer documents to be stamped prior to them releasing loan funds at settlement so it is best to consult with your solicitor for this.
There are various concessions and exemptions to paying transfer duty. The tax will be reduced if you are purchasing a home (or vacant land on which you are going to build a home) which is going to be used by you as your principal home. Certain requirements must be met to be eligible for these reductions.
Other exemptions include property transferred due to the death of the property owner, divorce transfers, if you are a charitable institution, family business transfers and small business restructures.
The family business exemption is available for primary production businesses and some other prescribed businesses (as listed on the Queensland government website). The primary production exemption is an enormous saving in duty tax for farming families when transferring property as part of their family succession plan.
To be eligible the transfer needs to be from a defined relative of you or your spouse. This is quite a large list of relatives and includes parents, brothers and sisters, first cousins etc. The transferor needs to be using the property for primary production immediately before the transfer and the acquirer needs to continue using the property for primary production. This needs to be as an individual or in partnership with others, not as trustee unless the trust is for minor beneficiaries (under 18).
