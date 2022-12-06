Queensland Agriculture Minister Mark Furner has confirmed that he does not support stock reductions as a mechanism for dealing with methane emissions.
Mr Furner shared his point of view following an exchange with opposition agriculture spokesman Tony Perrett in the last parliamentary sitting for the year, last week.
Mr Perrett had asked the minister to outline what representations he had made to the federal government to ensure the Queensland livestock industry will not be forced into stock reductions due to any federal methane emissions restrictions.
In response, Mr Furner referred to the characteristic of impatience, which he attributed to his star sign, Aries, as a way of commenting on the number of days since Mr Perrett had asked him a question, before reflecting on how good it was to be able to say the words 'Albanese Labor government'.
In the two minutes allotted to his response, Mr Furner noted that he would be taking part in a meeting between state and federal agriculture ministers this week "to discuss these important matters", before telling Callide MP Bryson Head, who had made a point of order, that he would quickly come to understand the importance of agriculture now that he was in parliament.
Mr Perrett called the answer a refusal to advocate for Queensland livestock producers and said it demonstrated a complete ignorance and lack of understanding of the issues.
"It was a genuine question about a serious issue," he said.
"Livestock producers have genuine concerns about the federal government's proposal.
"Minister Furner was given ample opportunity to explain to the parliament what he's done about providing support.
"He was dismissive, waffled, and couldn't answer it."
Mr Perrett said the federal government's support of a 30 per cent reduction in methane emission targets would significantly impact the viability of Queensland's livestock industry.
"When Minister Furner was a Senator, he backed his Queensland Labor colleague, Joe Ludwig's, ban on live cattle exports," he said. "He endorsed the ban. His actions show he is doing nothing to support the industry he is supposed to advocate for."
Given another opportunity to respond, Mr Furner said the agricultural industry had proven itself time and time again when it came to facing complex challenges.
"We are supporting them through a collaborative approach in the development of the Queensland Agriculture Low Emissions Roadmap," he said.
"Many industry bodies have already adopted emissions reductions targets.
"The Queensland government supports their ambitions in this regard and stands ready to support them however we are able."
