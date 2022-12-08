The distressing scenes of vets tending to koalas and other native wildlife scorched and maimed by the bushfires of 2019 will remain in the minds of many, but how many of us asked how those vets were being paid for their work?
While Australia's other first responders are either paid or reimbursed for lost earnings, vets are providing their services, medications, bandages and equipment at their own cost to wildlife and to animals harmed in fires, floods and other disasters.
A 2003 survey found that the amount of pro bono contributions per annum - excluding disaster situations - is over $10,000 per annum per practice.
With Ibis World data confirming 3355 veterinary enterprises in Australia in 2020-21, that adds up to $33.55m per year of lost income for Australia's veterinarians.
A more recent study found that the medium number of wildlife cases seen by a veterinary clinic each week is between 5-10, higher in regional areas.
"This is a significant load on the operating costs of veterinary businesses," an Australian Veterinary Association pre-budget submission to the federal government pointed out. "When the number of animals treated pro bono dramatically increases during a disaster, this contributes considerably to the high levels of stress and poor mental health in the profession."
Reimbursement is one of the requests the AVA made in its pre-budget submission, emphasising the significant load such work placed on the operating costs of veterinary businesses.
It also called for $13.6m for a rural bonding scheme to address the shortage of vets in rural and regional areas, and has reignited a call for the government to wipe the HECS debts of veterinary graduates who live and work in rural and remote areas.
Dr Cristy Secombe, AVA head of Veterinary and Public Affairs said that without veterinarians in rural and remote areas - including Australia's borders - the risk of serious and deadly diseases infecting animals and, in some cases the human population, was dramatically increased.
"We only need to look at the recent Japanese Encephalitis Virus outbreak and high risk of Lumpy Skin Disease entering Australia to reiterate the importance of strong biosecurity, and veterinarians are part of a strong biosecurity network," she said.
"A rural bonding scheme, similar to that offered to medical graduates, would be a strong incentive for early career vets to fill non-metropolitan positions."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
