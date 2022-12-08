Queensland Country Life
Call for pro bono vet work on wildlife hurt in natural disasters to be funded

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
Updated December 8 2022 - 7:13pm, first published 6:00pm
A concussed koala receives treatment from Dr Jo Cripps at the Sarina Veterinary Surgery. Picture: Supplied

The distressing scenes of vets tending to koalas and other native wildlife scorched and maimed by the bushfires of 2019 will remain in the minds of many, but how many of us asked how those vets were being paid for their work?

