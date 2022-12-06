The Australian Brahman Breeders Association has welcomed a number of new faces on its board.
Red Brahman breeder Reade Radel from Kandoona Brahmans, Yebna, Injune, has taken on the role of president, replacing Wendy Cole, who finished her three year tenure.
Ms Cole has remained on the board of directors, taking over the reins of treasurer from outgoing director Brett Coombe.
Former junior vice president Matthew Noakes has taken on the role of senior vice president, with Lawson Camm in the junior role.
Mr Radel congratulated Ms Cole and acknowledged outgoing board members Brett Coombe and Glen Pfeffer.
"With COVID, FMD, LSD, and challenges with live export, it's been a pretty trying time under Wendy's term, but we've managed to not just survive but thrive really," Mr Radel said.
Mr Coombe has stood off council after 31 years with 20 of those as Treasurer.
He is also a past president and a chairman of several committee's. He is an ABBA Life Member.
Glen Pfeffer has stood off council after 28 years. He has been on many committee's over the years including shed captain at the Sydney Royal Show for 26 year. He is an ABBA Life Member.
Brett Kirk has been a member of the RBWS committee for the last three decades. He is a past president and also an ABBA Life Member.
Sarina's Stewart Borg and NSW-based Grant Bulmer have also joined as board members.
ABBA is still searching for a new general manager, after Anastasia Fanning announced her resignation last month.
Mr Radel thanked Ms Fanning for her contribution to the Brahman breed over the past five years.
"In the short term, our first order of business is for the board to appoint a new general manager to the role," he said.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.