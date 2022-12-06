Queensland Country Life
Reade Radel appointed president of Australian Brahman Breeders Association

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated December 6 2022 - 11:38pm, first published 3:00pm
ABBA president Reade Radel replaces Wendy Cole, who has taken on the role of treasurer.

The Australian Brahman Breeders Association has welcomed a number of new faces on its board.

Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

