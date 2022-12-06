Replacement cattle create competition at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 253 head at Moreton sale on Tuesday.
All descriptions sold to an easier market, with quality lines of replacement cattle creating the most competition.
A reduced yarding of lesser quality cows sold to an easier market. Feeders were in short supply, as were grain assisted trade.
Colin Cork consigned weaner steers that sold to 539.2c/kg to return $1128. Weaner heifers from Allan Sellin made 425.2c to come back at $846. Emervale sold weaner bulls for 467.2c to realise $957. Ross Sticklen and Janine Lau sold backgrounder steers for 449.2c and feeder heifers for 407.2c to return $1482 and $1343 respectively.
Trade feeder steers from Begley Turf Supplies sold to 431.2c to return $1703. Brian and Colleen Smith consigned pasture steers that made 400c to realise $2391. Six tooth ox from John and Cate McLoughlin sold for 356.2c to come back at $2137.
Jamie Josey sold medium weight cows for 303.2c to return $1675. Heavy cows from O'Briens Transport Pty Ltd made 307.2c and came back at $2334. Topline Turf sold medium weight cows for 307.2c or $1728. A bull from Oakcorp sold for 280.2c to return $2129.
