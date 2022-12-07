There were 208 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
The market was firm to dearer for weaners and younger cattle.
The cow market was again easier as processor rates ease.
Bobby calf prices were very strong, with a lot of calves under four weeks selling for $400-$500.
Josh Sippel, Caboolture, sold a line of Charbray weaner steers for $1600, Droughtmaster steer calves for $1310 and Charbray vealer heifers for $1150. J Outridge, Maleny, sold a pen of Charolais cross cows and calves for $2450 and cows for $1700.
Tony Green, Maleny, sold a Speckle Park Bobby calf for $480 and Murray Grey Bobby calves for $300, $250 and $200. Annette Pickering, Mt Mee, sold Hereford cross steers for $1370 and heifers for $1150. Mrs Denning, Maleny, sold a line of Droughtmaster steer calves for $960.
Don Youles, Kilcoy, sold Santa male calves for $1300. Amalu Pty Ltd, Conondale, sold three to four-month-old Charolais calves, with males making $880 and heifers $700. Avoca Trust, Linville, sold Santa steers for $1350. Aleck and Katrina McCloskey, Cressbrook, sold a Dexter bull for $1600. Mineral Properties, Moore, sold Senepol cows for $1500.
