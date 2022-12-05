Organisers have announced the prize pool for next year's Darling Downs ASH Sale Incentive events will grow following large nominations and thrilling competition at the highly-anticipated 2022 event.
The wet arena conditions didn't dampen competitions that commenced last Thursday, in conjunction with the Dalby Stock Horse sale held at the Dalby Showgrounds.
Competitors either had an interest in the sale as a 2022 vendor or previous purchaser.
Their runs were live streamed to an international audience, which has seen a resurgence in popularity on the stock horse calendar of events.
Clarke Creek competitor Stewart Wallace riding Davros What A Playboy claimed a double, taking out the Dalby Stock Horse Sale Open Campdraft and the Western Truck Group Aged Champions Campdraft with 182 points and 180 points respectively.
Davros What a Playboy was a nine-year-old gelding by Acres Destiny, out of Yugilbar What A Playgirl and owned by Stewart's father Alan Wallace.
The highest scoring Lady Rider from the aged champions campdraft was won by Georgie Williamson.
From 183 first round starters, Jandowae competitor Geoff Schrader riding Coolum Orlando had a convincing victory in the Country Trucker Caps Novice Campdraft scoring 179 points, after the two rounds and holding a two point lead ahead of Chris Williamson riding Oscar Wild.
This event is open to 2022 vendors and 2021 buyers, and must be Australian Stock Horse (ASH) registered competition eligible and owned by vendor / buyer.
Coolum Orlando saw a 10-year-old gelding by Hazelwood Conman, owned by Mr Schrader and bred by John and Gwen Lyons, St George.
The Donrica Stock Horses Gelding Campdraft with a prize pool of $10,000 is for horses aged five years and over that were purchased through the Dalby Stock Horse Sale since 2010. They are eligible to come back twice but must be owner/ rider.
Paul Christiansen riding Secret Plains Whiskey claimed the victory with 173 points, three points clear of Ben Williamson riding Blinhampark Jokers Destiny.
Secret Plains Whiskey was a nine-year-old gelding by Acres Destiny, out of Secret Plains Offspring and was bred by Kevin and Sandy Southern.
St George drafter Jack Southern riding Kumbidgee Chisums Bethany claimed the Donell Park Rising Star Campdraft for competitors under 25 years of age, with the highest scoring lady rider won by Zoey Young and the highest scoring local rider was won by Darby Ryan.
Nathan Wilson proved dominate taking out first and second position on Stratton Gest A Buster and Stratton Gest Suede respectively in the Ray White Rural Dalby Five Years and Under Challenge.
Both horses were bred by John and Sandy Mulcahy and by the recently deceased sire, Stratton Gest An Acre. Stratton Gest a Buster was later sold for $50,000 through the sale on behalf of the Mulcahys.
The highest scoring Darling Downs Member in the Challenge was won by Darby Ryan, Havana Peak X's & O's.
Cattle for the I\incentive events were donated by Matt and Alice Edwards and Bryce Camm, Wonga Plains Feedlot. Sharon and Dion Porter, managers for Fucheng, Westmar kindly supplied the cattle for the sale and pre works demonstration and Martins Stock Haulage were the freight providers.
At the conclusion of the Dalby Stock Horse Sale and Incentive competitions, president of the Darling Downs ASHS Branch, Jim Ryan announced that the prize pool for next year's program would be increased.
