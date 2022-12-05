The Roma-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter has airlifted a man, after he was injured in a quad bike accident in the Western Downs region.
The rescue chopper was called to a private property north east of Roma after the quad bike the man was riding crashed around 11am this morning.
The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue critical care coctor and flight paramedic worked to treat the man, aged in his 30s, for suspected shoulder injuries.
He was flown to Roma Airport in a stable condition, and was then transported via road to Roma Hospital by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.
Tasked by Queensland Health, the LifeFlight SGAS helicopter and crew performed the mission as part of the SGAS partners' commitment to assisting in providing the south west region and beyond with community aeromedical coverage, by donating 150 flying hours each year.
With aircraft based in Roma and Toowoomba, the LifeFlight SGAS helicopter service is fully funded by the four SGAS partners.
