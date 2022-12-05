Queensland Country Life
Western Downs man injured in quad bike crash airlifted by LifeFlight

Updated December 5 2022 - 6:14pm, first published 5:30pm
The LifeFlight team preparing to airlift the patient injured in the quad bike accident. Picture: Supplied

The Roma-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter has airlifted a man, after he was injured in a quad bike accident in the Western Downs region.

