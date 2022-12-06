Restockers push up prices at Toowoomba

Light weight yearling steers under 200kg made to 676c, while the under 280kg lines made to 608c to average 535c/kg. Yearling steers in the 280 to 330kg range averaged 478c and the feeders made to 510c, however most returned to the paddock with sales to 518c/kg. A small selection of yearling steers to feed made to 468c to average 438c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 410c to average 396c/kg.

