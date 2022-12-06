Restockers push up prices at Toowoomba

The supply of stock at Toowoomba on Monday remained very close to the previous week's level at 313 head.
The regular buyers were in attendance along with some additional restocker operators.
Prices improved in places pushed on by the additional restockers resulting in the vast majority of the young cattle returning to the paddock.
Light weight yearling steers under 200kg made to 676c, while the under 280kg lines made to 608c to average 535c/kg. Yearling steers in the 280 to 330kg range averaged 478c and the feeders made to 510c, however most returned to the paddock with sales to 518c/kg. A small selection of yearling steers to feed made to 468c to average 438c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 410c to average 396c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to 566c to average 491c/kg. Yearling heifers in the 330 to 400kg range mostly sold to restockers at an average of 482c with some pens reaching 500c/kg.
A few heavy grown steers sold to feeder operators at 356c/kg. Heavy weight cows made to 284c to average 283c/kg. Heavy bulls made to 256c/kg.
