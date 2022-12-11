I learnt a new word this year. Like many station managers and owner/operators, here at Isis Downs we constantly strive to employ a great team, build a great culture and ensure a great safety record. At the end of every year, we nervously chew our fingernails down to the quicks, wondering if the staff we've chosen for the following year will contribute to our team or contaminate it.
We entered 2022 with four new starters, two more experienced and two with next to no experience and we've lost and gained a couple of other staff throughout the year. We are always excited to welcome people with experience, given that there have been so few in the rural labour market over the past couple of years.
This year, a few of the more experienced people we employed have taught us a new word....coachability.
This year our biggest challenge with staff, particularly staff with some experience, has been an unwillingness to accept feedback and use that feedback to improve: to be coachable.
There has, at times, been a pervasive defensiveness that has led to bickering, undermining each other and a decline in productivity and the shifting team dynamics has caused angst among our senior staff.
We have, as a team, looked at the role of respect and how we build this, but I suspect ego is a significant contributing factor.
I have questioned whether we, as a management team, are coachable as well and my research has led to looking at what might be predictors of coachability.
People who are coachable are generally open with others; supportive of their team members; willing to be wrong; they strive to constantly improve; celebrate the wins; they listen and don't take things personally.
The red flags around someone's coachability are people who talk more than they listen; they never ask for feedback; they think they know it all and dispute constructive feedback. They are the people who are reluctant to change. They could be described as having a negative attitude and paint themselves as the victim. Beware the staff or family member who lacks coachability.
So, I've added coachability to the list of traits we look now for in our selection process. It's crept into our value set and is sitting up alongside work ethic, humour, sociability and responsibility. It has become another criteria against which we mark ourselves. What score would you give yourself?
- Anna Cochrane, station manager
