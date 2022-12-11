Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Opinion

View From the Paddock: What coachability score will you have?

By Anna Cochrane
December 11 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Cochrane, station manager.

I learnt a new word this year. Like many station managers and owner/operators, here at Isis Downs we constantly strive to employ a great team, build a great culture and ensure a great safety record. At the end of every year, we nervously chew our fingernails down to the quicks, wondering if the staff we've chosen for the following year will contribute to our team or contaminate it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.