HH6 Rural sold a run of aged Droughtmaster and Brahman cross cows and calves with the lead pens topping at $2950/unit, $2500/unit and $2400/unit. LB Rural, Toogoolawah, sold Angus cross Droughtmaster, first calf heifers with calves at foot for $2600/unit. Brahman heifers preg tested in calf to Charolais bulls, account A and J Stanlay, Boonah, sold for $2450/hd. Younger Charbray cows PTIC over four months account C, M and A MacIntyre, Maleny, sold for $2300/hd.