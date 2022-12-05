Shepherdson and Boyd yarded a reduced number of 857 head of cattle at Toogoolawah store sale on Friday.
A larger yarding of aged cows and calves came to hand selling to a strong panel of buyers with rates remaining firm.
The backgrounder and feeder cattle showed signs of easing in line with reduced availability in space and grid prices into feedlots and abattoirs.
Charbray feeder steers 20 months old account C, M and A MacIntrye, Maleny, sold for $1970/hd. L and P Haynes, Linville, sold Charolais cross Droughtmaster steers 18 months old for $1870/hd. Juandah Grazing, Lake Manchester, sold Charbray backgrounder steers 16 months old for $1760/hd. Santa backgrounder steers account K Faulkner, Cooeeimbardi, sold for $1700/hd. Dunn Investments, Beaudesert, sold Santa steers 14-16 months old for $1720/hd.
James Cook P/L sold a top-quality pen of Charolais cross Droughtmaster steers 12 months old for $1770/hd. R and H Milner, Baralaba, sold Brangus weaner steers 8-10 months old for $1670/hd. Reiser and Sons, Blackbutt, sold Charbray weaner steers eight months old for $1670/hd. Toberpatrick, Gatton, sold Charolais cross steers 12 months old for $1570/hd. Darren Dangarfield, Harlin, sold Santa cross steers 12 months old for $1540/hd. S Craig, Beaudesert, sold Santa weaner steers eight months old for $1470/hd.
HH6 Rural sold a run of aged Droughtmaster and Brahman cross cows and calves with the lead pens topping at $2950/unit, $2500/unit and $2400/unit. LB Rural, Toogoolawah, sold Angus cross Droughtmaster, first calf heifers with calves at foot for $2600/unit. Brahman heifers preg tested in calf to Charolais bulls, account A and J Stanlay, Boonah, sold for $2450/hd. Younger Charbray cows PTIC over four months account C, M and A MacIntyre, Maleny, sold for $2300/hd.
L and P Haynes, Linville, sold a good quality pen of replacement breeder Charolais cross Droughtmaster heifers 18 months old for $1840/hd. Jorson Farms, Gregors Creek, sold 14 to 16-month-old Grey Brahman heifers unjoined for $1700/hd. Inverstanley Past. Co., Somerset Dam, sold Charolais cross feeder heifers topping at $1600/hd. A and A Cousins, Harlin, sold a pen of Brangus cross feeder heifers 14-16 months for $1550/hd.
R and H Milner, Baralaba, sold Brangus weaner heifers eight months old for $1430/hd. R.W Wainwright sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $1320/hd. Sarger P/L sold Charolais cross weaner heifers eight months old for $1260/hd. Reiser and Sons, Blackbutt, sold Charbray weaner heifers for $1260/hd. Glendale Partnership, Harlin, sold quality Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $1200/hd. Ashley King, Kilcoy, sold Santa cross weaner heifers six months old for $1180/hd.
The last sale of the year is on December 16.
