Unjoined Brahman heifers 16 months old sell to $1700 at Toogoolawah

December 6 2022 - 8:00am
Quality Brahman heifers 16 months old, unjoined, sold for $1700/head.

Shepherdson and Boyd yarded a reduced number of 857 head of cattle at Toogoolawah store sale on Friday.

