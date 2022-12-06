Queensland Country Life
Heifers 200-280kg gained $62 to average $1360/head

December 6 2022 - 4:00pm
Online cattle prices ease

CATTLE

There were 21,126 head of cattle offered online last week - a 4 per cent contraction from the previous week.

