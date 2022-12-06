Online cattle prices ease

There were 21,126 head of cattle offered online last week - a 4 per cent contraction from the previous week.
Prices for the week continued to trend lower as the volatility of pricing weighed heavily on buyer sentiment. Overall clearance rose slightly albeit still subdued, while value over reserve contracted for the second consecutive week.
Steers under 200kg were sparse, with 177 head offered. The category sold to an 86pc clearance with prices averaging $994/head - back $185. Steers 200-280kg registered a $35 decline to average $1457/head across the 1519 head offered.
From Cloncurry, a line of 90 Santa Gertrudis steers aged 10-20 months, weighing 244kg lwt returned $1720/head to a buyer in Townsville.
Steers 280-330kg had a total of 1725 head offered which sold to a 64pc clearance. The category eased $24 to average $1826/head.
The largest steer category for the week saw a total of 2741 head of 330-400kg steers offered online. Clearance rates reached 54pc while prices eased $60 to average $1892/head.
Steers over 400kg continued to sell to reduced demand as clearance rates reached 50pc across the 1750 head offered. Prices decreased by $26 to average $2146/head.
Heifers 200-280kg gained $62 to average $1360/head. The offering of 1285 head grew 5pc on last week and sold to a clearance of 62pc.
Heifers 280-330kg were back $167 to average $1635/head and sold to a 45pc clearance.
A line of 56 Droughtmaster future breeders aged 14-19 months from Moranbah weighing 320kg lwt returned $1830/head.
A total of 2155 heifers weighing 330-400kg were listed with the category averaging $1971/head - easing $88.
From Surat, a large run consisting of 131 Angus/Droughtmaster 10 to 14-month-old heifers weighing 391kg lwt returned $2160/head.
Heifers over 400kg averaged $2065/head - back $48.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers averaged $2876/head, up $152, while PTIC cows averaged $2746/head, back $50.
SM cows and calves rose by $746 to average $3604/head as several quality lines were met with increased bidding activity.
From St George, a line of 42 Droughtmaster heifers aged one to two years with CAF aged one to six months weighing 120kg lwt returned $3520/head. Joined to Angus/Santa Gertrudis bulls the heifers weigh an average of 530kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Thargomindah.
The last week of November saw AuctionsPlus sheep and lamb listings slip below the 100,000 head mark, with 90,115 head offered - easing 37pc on the previous week.
Crossbred lambs ranged between $80-$140/head, to average $117/head, back $10, while Merino wether lambs averaged $108/head, up $17.
First-cross ewe lambs averaged $182/head - increasing by $3, while composite/other breed lambs averaged $105/head.
A small offering of SIL Merino ewes was met with strong demand, resulting in the 358 head reaching a 100pc clearance and averaging $163/head, up $13.
NSM Merino ewe hoggets averaged $193/head, easing $23, while NSM Merino ewes averaged $189/head, up $14.
Unjoined first-cross ewes averaging $241/head - an increase of $23.
