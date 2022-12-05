When John Olsen describes the moment a waterspout formed near his small fishing vessel, at the southern end of the Great Barrier Reef, the beauty of his words brings a tear to your eye.
Alone, far from the coast, he felt blessed to observe a tropical storm produce the natural "fascinating" wonder.
In his 55 years of working as a commercial fisherman in Queensland, Mr Olsen only witnessed one "simply brilliant" waterspout, but he will never forget it.
When he tells you the story of his boat motor refusing to start and deciding to swim for the distant shore, only to find himself deep in a smack of jellyfish, with stings forcing him to return to his vessel - he speaks with joy and fascination, not fear.
How Mr Olsen views the world has shaped what he was destined to become - an artist.
Born in 1941, Mr Olsen was raised at Baffle Creek, north of Bundaberg.
With little contact to the outside world, Mr Olsen was raised by his single-mother and two older siblings.
"We lived off the land," he said.
"It was a totally different life, it was good, but it was tough.
"You didn't have buckets of food, but it was what it was."
With no electricity or transport, Mr Olsen's family milked their 17 dairy cows, to barter with other families in the region, and twice a week a dairy truck would come to collect milk to be taken to Rosedale train station.
Mr Olsen learned to fish and hunt as "soon as I could walk" as a matter of survival, and the family supplemented their diet with mullet, salmon, whiting, ducks and pigeons which the Baffle Creek mangrove forests provided.
"I never went to town," he said.
"I would take the punt over the river to Wartburg school and would row around catching fish.
"I think I was 13 or 14 before I ever left Baffle."
This was the same age Mr Olsen started to get serious about fishing.
"I had a very worn out 21-foot boat, but my brother was fishing the Baffle and I thought that was his territory," he said.
"So I moved out to the wild blue.
"I started catching coral trout, Spanish mackerel, red emperor, whatever you get on your line."
Needing to transport his haul to Bundaberg led Mr Olsen to start hand building bigger boats - and he always worked in timber.
"I never built a boat from steel at all," he said.
"The design of a boat is a creative thing, the way the timber is bent.
"The technique you use for boat building is the same you use in sculpture."
Mr Olsen built three timber boats during his career and it was just as he completed one of these builds that he turned his hand to a more creative style.
"The first time I did anything art related was 1972 and I had just finished my boat The Rembrandt," he said.
"I had some blocks of foam laying around and I carved out an Easter Island head.
"Of course it didn't last, being foam, but that was my first artistic work."
Ms Olsen worked his way up in the fishing industry to be named president of the Queensland Seafood Industry Association (QSIA) and once retired switched focus to building his art practice.
He began timber carving, using his knowledge from boat building, but soon moved to metal and stone.
As you walk into Mr Olsen's backyard, just past the large metal dragon-like beast, in the shade of a mango tree, you will find his workshop.
His work has been inspired by his extraordinary life - folklore, history, dinosaurs, but it's fish that dominate.
"When I look at a fish, I see a boat," he said.
"These are the stories of my life."
When you look at Mr Olsen's face, you see glimpses of the small Baffle Creek boy, living a life no other generation will comprehend, surviving and living off the land.
And when you ask him why he spends his hours creating metal masterpieces, his eyes sparkle, surely like that little boy's once did while fishing on the riverbank.
"It's peaceful, I don't know what I would do without the arts now."
Mr Olsen has been represented in art exhibitions around Australia and has written a book about life in the fishing industry titled "Settler's Drift."
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
