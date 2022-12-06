Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a firm market for cows and calves and lines of heifers with future breeding potential. Restocker steers sold to a slightly easier market.
Moo Moo Meats, Cainbable, sold Angus cross steers 15 months for $1720. Brahman cross steers 15 months account Shannon White, Veresdale, sold for $ 1580. Eric and Jason Rhoades, Witheren, sold Santa steers 12 months for $1500. Gutzke Rural Holdings, Silverdale, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1450.
John and Karen Healey, Biddaddaba, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1450. Droughtmaster cross weaner steers account Alan Mills, Beechmont, sold for $1420. Frank and Joanie Hester, Tabragalba, sold Santa cross weaner steers for $1300. Judd Farming, Allenview, sold Euro cross weaner steers for $1370.
Droughtmaster weaner steers account David and Barbara Smith, Darlington, sold for $1380. Charolais cross weaner steers account Andrew and Theresa Scholl, Charlwood, sold for $1260. K,D,T and L Harvey, Maroon, sold Droughtmaster heifers 12 months for $1200.
Santa heifers 12 months account Frank and Joanie Hester sold for $1150. Charolais cross weaner heifers account New Water Feedlot, Beaudesert, sold for $1120. J2X Pty Ltd, Rosevale, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $1080.
John and Karen Healey sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $1090. PTIC cows account Carl Mills, Gilston, sold for $2025. Valerie Klan, Boonah, sold Braford heifers on their first calf for $2700. Dan Piacun sold Charbray cows and calves for $2025. Gutzke Rural Holdings sold Droughtmaster bulls for $4500.
The next Beaudesert store sale will be held on Saturday January 14, starting at 9.30am.
