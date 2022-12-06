Queensland Country Life
Cows and calves hit $2700 at Beaudesert

December 6 2022 - 11:00am
Dan Piacun and family sold Charbray cows and calves for $2025.

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a firm market for cows and calves and lines of heifers with future breeding potential. Restocker steers sold to a slightly easier market.

