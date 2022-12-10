Guide tackles farm debt mediation

The National Better Practice Guide for Farm Debt Mediation was released last week supporting further national consistency by introducing uniform principles to help those involved in farm debt mediation (FDM).
Put simply, FDM refers to a structured negotiation process between a farmer and their lender to resolve a farm debt issue with the use of an independent mediator to assist both parties.
In Queensland, the implementation of the Farm Business Debt Mediation Act 2017 has encouraged a more equitable management of farm debt disputes and made improvements in redressing the imbalance of power that can exist between farmers who find themselves in financial difficulty and their lenders.
But as we enter a time of rising interest rates and many farmers in the situation of rebuilding from floods and other weather impacts, it is important that we keep an eye on this important issue and make sure farm debt mediation is conducted on an equal playing field that enables the opportunity to reach an outcome that is fair and equitable for all involved.
We need to continue to focus on redressing any imbalances of power between the farmer and the lender during a mediation process including farmer education support and flexibility in relation to timeframes.
Agricultural loans and leases were around $94 billion at June 30, 2021, which is an increase of around 6 per cent or $5 billion from June 30, 2020. In 2020-21 there were 129 instances of farm debt mediation and 10 new foreclosures.
The national guide articulates seven principles for parties involved in FDM activities which include encouraging early engagement between farmers and lenders, the consideration of support for personal issues, including mental and physical health, that FDM should be conducted on an even playing field and all parties are expected to act in good faith.
The banking Royal Commission recommended that a national scheme of FDM be enacted. Currently Queensland, NSW, Victoria and South Australia have legislated FDM schemes in place.
QFF welcomes the national guide as an overarching code of conduct and appropriate framework for farmers when negotiating paths forward with their lenders. Managing debt remains an important aspect of farm sustainability and it is critical that farmers are able to operate within a fair, level playing field when it comes to business finance.
