Farmers in Qantas firing line

They've lost the trust of the nation.
After months of mishaps that have left travellers feeling frustrated by an airline that once inspired deep, patriotic devotion, some are now asking the question, "Can the Qantas brand bounce back?"
As the company struggles with the legacy of COVID-19, the media is now full of horror stories from irate passengers left stranded due to flight cancellations.
It's the stuff of PR nightmares, and (because it's Christmas) we wish the airline well on its road to recovery.
But in the process of rebranding, Alan Joyce and co have delivered a low blow to agriculture that cannot be ignored.
The recent announcement that Qantas is purchasing Reef Credits to invest in the health of the Great Barrier Reef was accompanied by a string of incorrect information that ultimately painted farmers in a bad light.
The statement, "Reef credits are directly contributing to United Nations-endorsed water quality targets which aim to reduce nitrogen, sediment, and pesticides flowing to the reef" is incredibly misleading and completely ignores the latest science which suggests otherwise.
No one understands the importance of protecting the Reef better than farmers in Reef catchments, and the reality is that the Reef is in good condition and showing resilience with hard coral cover at a 36-year high across two-thirds of the area.
What's more, the latest research confirms the biggest impacts to Reef health are rising ocean temperatures due to climate change, damaging cyclones, and crown-of-thorns starfish outbreaks - not agriculture runoff.
They say people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones, and Qantas would be wise to remember this.
Regardless of exactly what has gone so wrong to tarnish the reputation of a national icon in such a short space of time, the airline is now facing an uphill battle.
Meanwhile, our farmers continue to win the hearts of the Australian public with their unwavering tenacity in the face of adversity.
So, in the spirit of Christmas, an offer: industry is ready to work with Qantas across important areas such as Reef and environment.
What we need this festive season is true collaboration and goodwill to all men - even farmers.
