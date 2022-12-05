A glass of champagne and a touch of glamour was all part of the 48th annual Dalby Stock Horse sale when 190 women gathered for the ladies lunch on Saturday.
The lunch, organised by Alison Mobbs, was a fundraiser for the nearby Bell State School, and included a fashion parade by Silver and Diamonds.
Guest speaker was Bonnie Penfold of 4 Daughters Beef, of Meandarra, who keep the crowd entertained.
