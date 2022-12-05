THE streets of Jandowae were reminiscent of a major Hollywood film set on Monday as the town was used as the backdrop of an upcoming television series.
The Western Downs community came to a standstill as crews gathered to film parts of the screen adaptation of the best-selling book Boy Swallows Universe by Trent Dalton.
Most of the town's main street was closed throughout the day with the majority of the scenes filmed at the Jandowae Pharmacy as well as next door at the Exchange Hotel and the local butcher shop Nelson Family Meats.
The Queensland Country Life understands filming began at 6am on Monday and is scheduled to wrap up at 10pm.
Entering the Exchange Hotel was like taking a step back in time as film crews recreated 1980s' Australia right down to the cans of Castlemaine XXXX Beer.
"There's people everywhere, which is exciting," Exchange Hotel's Bridgett Tredrea said.
"Economically speaking, this is great for the town because we've had crews here for the past few days, the café has been really busy as well and they have gone around checking out everything our town has to offer.
"The locals have gotten right behind it as well by coming into town, checking it out and it has created a really nice buzz around town, that's for sure."
A long-time fan of the book, Ms Tredrea said she was hopeful other major films and shows would consider filming in regional areas.
"I've read the book and it is just brilliant, which I think just makes it so bloody exciting that a book I love is getting filmed where I live," she said.
"I think it is bloody awesome and everyone really loves the pub because of its charm and its character.
"The crew has just been great and it really has created a memorable experience for the community."
The Queensland Country Life understands the nearby Jimbour Homestead is among some of the other filming locations for the series, however a spokesperson for the venue declined to comment.
In September, online streaming service Netflix announced it would develop the eight-part series, which is based on the novel by Walkley-award winning journalist Trent Dalton.
Produced by Brouhaha Entertainment, Anonymous Content, and Chapter One, the eight-part series will screen globally and will be brought to life on screen by writer John Collee of Happy Feet and Hotel Mumbai fame,
The series will feature an all-star cast including Travis Fimmel of Vikings fame, Simon Baker from The Mentalist, Bryan Brown from Breaker Morant, Anthony LaPaglia from Without a Trace and Deborah Mailman from The Sapphires.
The 2018 novel follows the coming-of-age story of Eli Bell, who will be played on screen by Felix Cameron of Penguin Bloom fame, and has been described by some critics as one of the best Australian novels ever written.
The production is supported by the Queensland Government via Screen Queensland's Production Attraction Strategy.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
