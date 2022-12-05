Queensland Country Life
Brangus weaner steers make 668c/$1561 at Monto

December 5 2022 - 3:00pm
Eidsvold prices dip slightly

A yarding of 435 head plus one cow and calf sold at Eidsvold Saleyards last Wednesday despite the weather, with prices remaining slightly cheaper for all descriptions. The next sale, on December 14, will be the last for the year.

