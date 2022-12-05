Eidsvold prices dip slightly

A yarding of 435 head plus one cow and calf sold at Eidsvold Saleyards last Wednesday despite the weather, with prices remaining slightly cheaper for all descriptions. The next sale, on December 14, will be the last for the year.
Brahman cross steers from Theodore sold for 365c at 572kg returning $2089/hd.
Brahman steers from Gin Gin sold for 396c at 425kg returning $1683/hd.
Braford steers from Mundubbera sold for 426c at 474kg returning $2020/hd.
Droughtmaster cross steers from Theodore sold for 520c at 320kg returning $1667/hd.
Charbray steers from Eidsvold sold for 610c at 244kg returning $1488/hd.
Hereford cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 610c at 250kg returning $1527/hd.
Brangus steers from Monto sold for 668c at 233kg returning $1561/hd.
Brahman cross heifers from O'Bil Bil sold for 324c at 490kg returning $1588/hd.
Santa heifers from Eidsvold sold for 370c at 477kg returning $1765/hd.
Braford heifers from Mundubbera sold for 400c at 418kg returning $1673/hd.
Charbray bull from Theodore sold for 310c at 900kg returning $2791/hd.
Brahman bull from Gayndah sold for 317c at 1040kg returning $3298/hd.
Angus bull from Eidsvold sold for 308c at 960kg returning $2958/hd.
Brahman cross cow from Gayndah sold for 313c at 575kg returning $1800/hd.
Droughtmaster cross cow from O'Bil Bil sold for 300c at 560kg returning $1680/hd.
Santa cow and calf from Eidsvold sold for $1875/unit.
