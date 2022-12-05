There were 276 head sold at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last Tuesday. Overall a plainer yarding of cattle came to hand, with prices reflecting the quality on offer. All buyers were operating but with reduced rates to the previous sale.
Terry and Linda McCorley, Kureelpa, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1900. Debbie Alford, Kandanga, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $2500 and $2000. Gary Alford, Gympie, sold Limousin steers to a top of $1700, males for $1340 and vealer heifers for $1025. Peter Agnew, Belli Park, sold Angus steers for $1210.
Bodie Weir, Bollier, sold a line of young Droughtmaster heifers for $1040. Josh Sippel, Caboolture, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1440 and $1410. Therese McIntyre, Gympie, sold Brahman cows and calves for $2180. Chris, Georgie and Emily Bull, Hunchy, sold Braford cows for $1510 and $1500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.