Droughtmaster steers sell for $1900 at Eumundi

December 5 2022 - 11:00am
Vealer heifers that sold for $1025 at Eumundi.

There were 276 head sold at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last Tuesday. Overall a plainer yarding of cattle came to hand, with prices reflecting the quality on offer. All buyers were operating but with reduced rates to the previous sale.

