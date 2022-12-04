Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Hooper's Grantham Store recovers from flood tragedy

December 5 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The flooding from the outside of the store. Pictures supplied by QRIDA

There was little that could be salvaged at Hooper's Grantham Store when it was hit hard by the February 2022 floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.