.
A bay stallion described as a "thrilling Ferrari powerhouse" has sold for $100,000 and topped the sale the final day of selling at the Dalby Australian Stock Horse Sale on Sunday
Prices have remained hot on day two of the highly-regarded national ASH National sale.
Bidding opening at $50,000 for the well talked about Royalle Double Your Money who was offered by Geenie-Anne Woodall and H Simpson, St George, and presented in the ring by Nathan Wilson.
The 15-year-old bay stallion was by Almora QP Double Dog and out of Royalle Cygnet and was bought by Robert and Adele Action, Rugby Run, Moranbah.
Mr Acton said he inspected the stallion at Biggenden on his way down to the sale, and rode him for over an hour.
"He is a pleasure to ride, and we will campdraft him and also campaign for stockman's challenges, along with stud duties.," Mr Acton said.
The top priced mare at $95,000 was Bellvue Sumacon, a daughter of Hazelwood Comet, who was offered by Simon Booth of Roma.
She was bought by an undisclosed buyer operating through AuctionsPlus.
Topping the gelding run in the catalogue was Neirbo Gusman, another son of Hazelwood Conman, offered by Cheyanne and Debbie O'Brien of Clermont and sold to Paul Barron of Cooyar.
Overall 118 geldings sold to average $18,364, 131 mares sold to average $26,584, and two stallions averaged $63,894.
Queensland Country Life will have a full report in next week's issue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.