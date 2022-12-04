Queensland Country Life
Central Queensland mayors brief federal government on defence attributes

Updated December 4 2022 - 8:31pm, first published 6:00pm
Australian Defence Force personnel on a previous exercise in Shoalwater Bay. Picture: Supplied

Boosting the presence in of the defence force in central Queensland would provide maximum capability gains for Australia's forces while remaining substantially out of range for the most likely enemy long-range weapon systems.

